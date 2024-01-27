New Jersey’s Most Beloved Celebrity Chef Has Been Revealed
The passion New Jersey has for amazing food is without a doubt unrivaled in the country, so to be our state's favorite celebrity chef takes a special person.
There are so many outstanding celebrity chefs to choose from, it's hard to predict which one will be the favorite of New Jersey residents.
Let's start by digging into some clear candidates who didn't make the cut in the Garden State.
Guy Fieri. We'd bet the house that Guy was the first name that came to your mind because his name was the first that came to ours, but it's not him.
Gordon Ramsay. He's made plenty of appearances in New Jersey, but it turns out the fiery chef is not our favorite in the Garden State either.
Martha Stewart. She is a household name in New Jersey and all over the world, but she's not New Jersey's favorite.
Emeril Lagasse. He's been around for a long time, and he is certainly beloved, but New Jersey did not make him #1.
Anthony Bourdain. He was beloved by so many and of course, still is, but even though he was the top celebrity chef in two states, but he wasn't the top choice in New Jersey.
Despite all these major celebrity chef names, we still haven't gotten to the chef that is the most popular here in New Jersey. That honor belongs to Giada De Laurentiis, according to US Direct..
She was also the top celebrity chef in Rhode Island, but they were the only two that put Giada at the top of their list.
