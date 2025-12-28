These are some of the hottest ways New Jersey residents are using to start their New Year's resolution of getting in shape and losing weight.

The Best Ways To Lose Weight in 2026

It's no surprise that 2026's top New Year resolves to lose weight and get in shape. So, how does New Jersey plan to get it done this year?

There are so many diets, exercise programs, and philosophies for dropping pounds and becoming more fit, we thought we'd focus on the top choices for this year.

It's safe to say that the top philosophies focus on nutrition in the upcoming year. The concept is all about natural foods, gut health, and metabolic eating.

The Top Factors For Losing Weight

Your first step is making better food choices. Stay away from preservatives, additives, and food that is high in sugar.

More health food stores, supermarkets, and grocery stores are stocking more natural foods, making them easier to find, and therefore making a program easier to follow.

Eating the right foods is more important to a weight loss program than starving yourself, and even more effective as well.

Eating Better Foods = Losing More Weight

When you consider the fact that most resolutions meet their demise before the end of January, you know the success of the resolution is an uphill climb.

But if you start with a reasonable goal, and you take it day by day, 2026 could be a much healthier year for you. We're rooting for you.

