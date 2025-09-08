In New Jersey, we are used to great restaurants and fine dining, but now a major food outlet has named one of our eateries among the most unusual in America.

New Jersey's Most Unusual Dining Experience

New Jersey prides itself on having some of the most amazing restaurants in the country, with some of the best food in the nation.

We often use words like scrumptious, delicious, outstanding, and incredible to explain our dining experiences. However, one word you don't often hear when describing Garden State cuisine is 'unusual.'

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash loading...

And yet, one of the most well-known food sites in the country, Lovefood, has used that exact word to describe one restaurant in the Garden State.

Unique Restaurants In New Jersey

The site researched restaurants all over the country to compile a list of the most unusual dining experiences in America, and one New Jersey eatery finds itself on the list.

Read More: Most Luxurious Restaurant In New Jersey

Before we move on, the word unusual in this instance isn't necessarily a negative. It could simply mean 'unique' or 'one-of-a-kind,' and that's what we think it means here.

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash loading...

After all, where else can you dine with a queen amidst knights and jousting, all while feasting on a meal prepared by the queen's own chef?

Medieval Times, Lyndhurst, New Jersey

If you've never been to Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, you may have no idea what we're talking about here. All the more reason you should gather the family and give it a try soon.

Get our free mobile app

No Jersey resident's bucket list is complete without a visit to New Jersey's most unusual dining Experience. Medieval Times is located at 149 Polito Ave. in Lyndhurst.

The Best Restaurants In Red Bank, NJ Gallery Credit: Lou Russo