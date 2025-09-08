This New Jersey Restaurant Is Unlike Any Other in America
In New Jersey, we are used to great restaurants and fine dining, but now a major food outlet has named one of our eateries among the most unusual in America.
New Jersey's Most Unusual Dining Experience
New Jersey prides itself on having some of the most amazing restaurants in the country, with some of the best food in the nation.
We often use words like scrumptious, delicious, outstanding, and incredible to explain our dining experiences. However, one word you don't often hear when describing Garden State cuisine is 'unusual.'
And yet, one of the most well-known food sites in the country, Lovefood, has used that exact word to describe one restaurant in the Garden State.
Unique Restaurants In New Jersey
The site researched restaurants all over the country to compile a list of the most unusual dining experiences in America, and one New Jersey eatery finds itself on the list.
Read More: Most Luxurious Restaurant In New Jersey
Before we move on, the word unusual in this instance isn't necessarily a negative. It could simply mean 'unique' or 'one-of-a-kind,' and that's what we think it means here.
After all, where else can you dine with a queen amidst knights and jousting, all while feasting on a meal prepared by the queen's own chef?
Medieval Times, Lyndhurst, New Jersey
If you've never been to Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, you may have no idea what we're talking about here. All the more reason you should gather the family and give it a try soon.
No Jersey resident's bucket list is complete without a visit to New Jersey's most unusual dining Experience. Medieval Times is located at 149 Polito Ave. in Lyndhurst.
The Best Restaurants In Red Bank, NJ
Gallery Credit: Lou Russo
10 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Try
Gallery Credit: Lou Russo