New Jersey residents were asked which New Jersey restaurant is the most underrated, and the results are in.

New Jersey's Most Underrated Restaurant

Some of the best restaurants in New Jersey get celebrated all the time. Others stay a little more under the radar. We want to name the most underrated restaurant in New Jersey to show it some love.

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So, what's the best way to find out which restaurant should hold the title? We went to the real experts on the topic, the residents of New Jersey, and the loyal customers of these great restaurants.

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We asked on social media, spoke with New Jersey residents in person, and polled our radio show listeners to find the state’s most underrated restaurant.

New Jersey Residents Name Their Favorite Underrated Restaurant

There were dozens of great restaurants named when we asked the question on social media. No one was short on opinions.

The Tally-Ho on Hwy 33 in Tinton Falls. Old school restaurant that you can usually get a table even on a Saturday in the summer & always get a great meal. Patty

We love so many of the underrated restaurants in New Jersey, and we wish we could include them all, but we had to narrow it down to the top 3.

Read More: I Found The Best Chicken Parm In New Jersey (And It's Amazing)

Here are the three New Jersey restaurants that you said are the most underrated in the state.

The Three Most Underrated Restaurants In New Jersey (According To You)

#3 Shrimp Box - I love this place. It's a gem of a restaurant in Point Pleasant Beach. You'll love the seafood and the view.

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#2 Rutt’s Hut — We love this Clifton staple, but it’s hard to call it underrated when it’s been featured in USA Today and on The Food Network.

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#1 Belmont Tavern - If you love Italian food, this is your place. It's cozy, delicious, and it's in Belleville.

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Thank you for letting us know your favorites. Try these and all the great local restaurants New Jersey has to offer.

10 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Try Gallery Credit: Lou Russo