Is there a Wawa on just about every corner in your New Jersey town?

Ok, maybe not every corner, but there are so many throughout New Jersey, especially in South Jersey.

It certainly does feel like there's one on every corner when driving around certain areas of the state.

With even more being built, there are still some areas that don't have a Wawa.

Can you believe it?! NO Wawa.

Get our free mobile app

For many living in New Jersey, Wawa is there very favorite convenience store.

It certainly is mine.

Is it your favorite too?

We've definitely gotten used to having this very popular convenience store close by that a quick Wawa run has become part of our daily routine.

Wawa "Google Maps" Google Maps loading...

Whether it's ordering a Shorti or Classic Italian Hoagie, cup of coffee, fountain drink, pretzel or filling up at the pump, it's not unusual to stop at Wawa several times a week, if not everyday.

Other convenience stores are just not the same.

There's just something about Wawa people living in New Jersey LOVE.

Wawa "Photo by Christian Lambert on Unsplash" Photo by Christian Lambert on Unsplash loading...

On my way to work I pass about 6 or 7 so there's never a worry about running out of gas or being without coffee.

How many do you pass on your way to work?

Wawa "Photo by A n v e s h on Unsplash" Photo by A n v e s h on Unsplash loading...

NJ.com has a list of 11 towns in New Jersey that DO NOT have a Wawa.

Here is the list:

Atlantic City

East Rutherford

Hoboken

Jersey City

Newark

Paramus

Paterson

Mahwah

Morristown

New Brunswick

Trenton

Go Back to Early Days of Wawa With Vintage Photos Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis