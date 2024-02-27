Is there a Wawa on just about every corner in your New Jersey town?
Ok, maybe not every corner, but there are so many throughout New Jersey, especially in South Jersey.
It certainly does feel like there's one on every corner when driving around certain areas of the state.
With even more being built, there are still some areas that don't have a Wawa.
Can you believe it?! NO Wawa.
For many living in New Jersey, Wawa is there very favorite convenience store.
It certainly is mine.
Is it your favorite too?
We've definitely gotten used to having this very popular convenience store close by that a quick Wawa run has become part of our daily routine.
Whether it's ordering a Shorti or Classic Italian Hoagie, cup of coffee, fountain drink, pretzel or filling up at the pump, it's not unusual to stop at Wawa several times a week, if not everyday.
Other convenience stores are just not the same.
There's just something about Wawa people living in New Jersey LOVE.
On my way to work I pass about 6 or 7 so there's never a worry about running out of gas or being without coffee.
How many do you pass on your way to work?
NJ.com has a list of 11 towns in New Jersey that DO NOT have a Wawa.
Here is the list:
Atlantic City
East Rutherford
Hoboken
Jersey City
Newark
Paramus
Paterson
Mahwah
Morristown
New Brunswick
Trenton
Go Back to Early Days of Wawa With Vintage Photos
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis