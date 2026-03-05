Here are some interesting facts and factoids about New Jersey towns. If you think you know everything about the Garden State, keep reading.

The Ultimate List Of New Jersey Town Facts

We pulled some interesting facts about New Jersey towns and thought we'd share them with you.

These are fun tidbits that might come up at your next social gathering, and you'll be the hit of the party with these New Jersey town facts.

Photo by Hennie Stander on Unsplash Photo by Hennie Stander on Unsplash loading...

This is a handy guide to the history of towns in the Garden State. If they ever come up on a game show, you'll be glad you read this.

New Jersey Town Facts And Firsts

What's the longest town name in New Jersey? If you count the spaces and the "and", Peapack and Gladstone takes the prize with 20 letters.

What's The Shortest Town Name In New Jersey? This one is a tie between the 4-letter town names, and they are Wall, Lodi, and Deal. If you drop the "township," Elk would top the list with three letters

Read More: New Jersey Town Makes Underrated Beach Town List

What's the funniest town name in New Jersey? It's hard to top Ho Ho Kus. It has some magic and some Christmas in the name.

What's the oldest town in New Jersey? The first permanent settlement in New Jersey was Bergen Township, founded by the Dutch in 1660.

Who was the first governor of New Jersey? William Livingston was our first governor. He served in the office from 1776 to 1790.

56838524 loading...

What was the first business in New Jersey? Even though it didn't have an official name, a copper mine opened by Dutch settlers in the Kittatinny Mountains was the state's first business.

Get our free mobile app

What was the first road in New Jersey? There was aroad made in 1650 called the Old Miners Rd. that was used to transport copper.

That's a fun list, mostly about New Jersey firsts. We hope it comes in handy for you at some point.

20 Most Romantic Towns In New Jersey According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo