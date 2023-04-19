Everybody knows about Atlantic City, which was named the No. 2 party city in the USA and one of the top places to travel in 2023.

Everyone knows about Ocean City, and the Wildwoods with their amusement parks, which are some of the best in the country.

These are a few of the most popular places to visit at the Jersey Shore with thousands of tourists traveling there every year.

What about the other spots, though? Which of the more underrated, lesser-known spots around the Jersey Shore is considered best?

The experts at WorldAtlas identified nine of the most underrated towns to visit on the Atlantic Coast, a list which we've included one shore town.

These are the most underrated towns on the Atlantic Coast with Cape May making the list.

Cape May's historic district is full of Victorian-style buildings, restored to their original grandeur. Many of these buildings are now home to family-owned restaurants and shops that offer visitors an array of dining and shopping options. For those looking for historical sites in Cape May, there are plenty to choose from. In addition to architecture, visitors will find museums dedicated to maritime history, lighthouses, and the military.

The other Atlantic Coast towns to make the list? How many have you visited and which ones do you recommend?

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Chincoteague, Virginia

St Mary's City, Maryland

Bar Harbor, Maine

Beaufort, North Carolina

Key West, Florida

St Augustine, Florida

Old Lyme, Connecticut