A program called SNAP helps people afford groceries when money gets tight.

It’s a way to ensure that families, seniors, and individuals can still get healthy food even if they're experiencing financial hardship.

You might have heard of food stamps before—this is the modern version, and it’s all electronic now.

SNAP isn’t just about food; it’s about dignity.

It allows people to focus on other parts of life without worrying about what’s for dinner.

Programs like this can make a difference in tough times like these.

People who qualify get an EBT card, which works like a debit card at most grocery stores.

Your income needs to fall within certain limits based on your household size to be eligible.

In 2025, the monthly income must fall below these numbers:

1-Person Household: $1,968

2-Person Household: $2,658

3-Person Household: $3,349

4-Person Household: $4,040

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities:

We estimate the average benefit per person in fiscal year 2025 will be $187 per month or $6.16 per day.

Before I got into radio, I worked at Shoprite as a cashier. It was a reminder that people from all different walks of life used SNAP.

We can never tell exactly how life is playing out for an individual.

I was surprised to see just how flexible SNAP benefits were regarding what they could be used for.

At least 50% of the people I saw used them for diapers and baby formula. As you know, those items add up quickly.

Many used SNAP for junk food. This was puzzling at first, but healthy food costs more. Customers can get more bang for their buck by purchasing less nutritious foods.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has introduced the Nutritious SNAP Act. He hopes this will "restore personal responsibility and state flexibility to the Federal Food Assistance Program."

This bill further amends the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to regulate the foods eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits.

Under the bill, SNAP benefits may not be used for:

Soda

Candy

Ice Cream

Potato Chips

Cookies

Pies

Brownies & Brownie Mix

This bill would also limit beverage purchases to water, cow’s milk, healthy dairy alternatives, and 100% fruit or vegetable juice.

Additionally, states would get more power to restrict other food items they consider unhealthy.

In a statement for Senator Rand's office, they say:

With nearly a quarter of SNAP benefits currently spent on sugar-laden, nutrient-poor products, the bill seeks to realign the program with its original mission: to improve the nutrition of low-income households.

