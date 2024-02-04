New Jersey Is Not As Movie Obsessed As You Might Think

New Jersey has produced some of the most famous celebrities in the history of the movie industry, but are we movie-obsessed here in the Garden State?

Photo by Denise Jans on Unsplash Photo by Denise Jans on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey is the state that superstar actors like Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep once called home, and these two legends are just the tip of the New Jersey movie star iceberg.

Here are some more New Jersey actors and actresses who have left their indelible mark on the history of cinema.

There are more legends like Whitney Houston, John Travolta, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, and Bruce Willis with close ties to the Garden State as well.

Photo by Krists Luhaers on Unsplash Photo by Krists Luhaers on Unsplash loading...

There are also major stars like Danny DeVito, Jerry Lewis, Queen Latifah, and Jason Alexander who have made their mark on the movie world as well.

And we can't forget Kevin Smith, Lou Costello, and even Jon Bon Jovi for their work on the big screen.

And even with all that cinema success, it turns out that, according to a report at NBC Right Now, 15 states in the nation rank higher than we do when it comes to being movie-obsessed.

Photo by GR Stocks on Unsplash Photo by GR Stocks on Unsplash loading...

The study was based on movie-related searches, and the Garden State's number of 1.038 searches in a month per 100,000 puts us behind Connecticut and New York, as well as 13 other states.

The state that is considered the most movie-obsessed in this study is no surprise. California, the home state of Hollywood ranks #1.

The Best 90's Movies Starring New Jersey Celebrities

6 Of The Richest New Jersey Celebrities