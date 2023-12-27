Is New Jersey Among America’s Most Visited States?

All you have to do is take a ride on the Garden State Parkway in the summer to know a lot of people love New Jersey. But is the Garden State among the most visited states in America?

Photo by Musa Haef on Unsplash Photo by Musa Haef on Unsplash loading...

There is no doubt in anyone's mind that New Jersey is one of the most attractive tourist places in the northeast for summer beachgoers.

But is our summer tourist season enough to catapult the Garden State toward the top of the list of the most visited states in America?

Photo by Federico Giampieri on Unsplash Photo by Federico Giampieri on Unsplash loading...

There is no question there is a lot to do in New Jersey even when you're not at the beaches or the boardwalks, but that seems like something we know a lot better than the rest of the nation and world.

So, exactly how high does New Jersey rank on the list of most visited states in America? The folks at Statista did the research, and they have the answer.

Photo by Gabrielle Henderson on Unsplash Photo by Gabrielle Henderson on Unsplash loading...

Despite the immense traffic we encounter all summer long, it's apparently not enough to put us in the top 5 most-visited states.

As a matter of fact, we didn't even crack the top 5 according to the survey which asked travelers which states they have visited.

Photo by Nabeel Syed on Unsplash Photo by Nabeel Syed on Unsplash loading...

It turns out that we are the 13th most visited state in America, with 40% of survey responders saying they have made their way to our state.

The most traveled to state in America, according to the survey, is Florida, with New York right behind in second place.

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

New Jersey's Top 5 Weirdest Attractions