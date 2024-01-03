There are so many things that could easily be the top Google search in New Jersey, but the one that tops the list will probably surprise you.

My first instinct was to think the top Google search in the Garden State for the past year had to revolve around food.

There is no question we are in the midst of a very long love affair with food here in New Jersey and the past year was no exception.

But searching for the best pizza joint or Italian restaurant is not the thing we Googled the most last year.

Neither were any searches surrounding the beaches or the boardwalks here in the Garden State.

You would think that looking for great restaurants, summer events, beach badge information, or even the best places to find parking might have made their way up the most "Googled" list in New Jersey, but they didn’t.

According to data published by Word Stream, while states like New York were Googling “Accuweather“ more than anything else, and Californians were searching “earthquake”, here in New Jersey, we searched “Google Drive” more than anything else.

Of course, Google Drive is a cloud-based service so you can store as well as have access to all your documents and more, which means we have more to save than we know what to do with here in the Garden State.

Other states had more fun top searches in 2023 than we did. As an example, Ohio’s top search was LeBron James, and in Washington, their top search was the Giants.

