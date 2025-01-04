According to one major publication one of the coolest towns in America is right here in New Jersey, and we couldn't agree more..

No one has to tell us that New Jersey has some of the coolest towns in the country. But it's still nice to hear when they do, and a major publication recently did just that.

Each of us has a favorite small town here in the Garden State, and many of them have the great combination of being cool and quaint.

Towns like Red Bank, Asbury Park, Cape May, and Hoboken come to mind, and so many others.

However, one major travel website says one stands out as one of the coolest towns in New Jersey and the entire country.

That's a pretty big honor in a state with so many worthy candidates in this category, but Far & Wide has made its selections for the coolest towns in America, and one great New Jersey town has made the list.

This town is on a list that includes Cooperstown, New York, the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame, and Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, They are amazing towns in their own right.

The experts say that the amazing New Jersey tow of Cape May belongs on this list, and we wholeheartedly agree.

Cape May often gets honors like this, but the feeling never gets old. This amazing Victorian beach town is truly the gem of the Jersey Shore and is officially one of the coolest towns in America.

