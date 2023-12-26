Amazing New Jersey Town Named Among America’s Best Places To Shop

Shopping season is upon us here in New Jersey, and it's the perfect time to reveal that experts have named one of our small towns among the best in America for shopping.

Christmas season is here and most of us have shopping on our minds now more than we usually do.

We have a lot of great choices throughout the Garden State when it comes to shopping. We are very lucky that way.

But one town in particular here in New Jersey is being celebrated as not only one of the best small towns to shop in New Jersey but among the top 3 in the entire nation.

There is no lack of great small-town shopping in the Garden State, but there is one town in particular that is considered the third best small town for shopping in America by USA Today.

And if you've ever shopped, window shopped or just walked through this amazing, quaint little town, you probably already know what it is.

Cape May is a highly awarded town in many categories, including the amazing beach and boardwalk, and it is also an absolute tourist favorite during any season of the year.

And now a major publication like this has honored it as being among the three best small towns to shop in in our entire nation.

For the record, the only two small towns that topped Cape May for small-town shopping were Rhinebeck, New York, and Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

So, when you do your holiday shopping this year, you know you don't have to travel far to get some of the best small-town shopping America has to offer.

