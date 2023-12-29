Here Is Where To Get New Jersey’s Absolute Best French Fries For 2023

New Jersey prides itself on the amazing food you can find in every corner of our state. It turns out we're pretty good at french fries.

It would stand to reason that New Jersey would be close to the top of the mountain when it comes to french fries. We are the diner capital of the world, right?

We are also home to disco fries, that amazing combination of great fries, delicious brown gravy, and mozzarella. Only in New Jersey!

But we're not talking about any specific type of french fries here. We're just talking about good old traditional french fries, and the experts have spoken.

The experts we are talking about are the ones at the much-respected and well-known website Lovefood.

If you ever wanted a dream job, you should try to get one that requires you to travel all over the nation to discover which restaurant has the best fries in each state, because that was what this research was all about.

It turns out disco fries are not necessarily the best fries in the state, and the top french fry in the state does not even come from a diner.

It turns out the best french fries in the entire state are at a place called Kimchi Smoke in Ridgewood. The experts say that even though the regular fries are awesome, you really need to try the Kajun Fries.

Kimchi Smoke is located at 2 Goodwin Ave. in Ridgewood. Give them a try soon.

