If you want to be in the best state for the Christmas season, I don't think you have to travel far. I think we're in America's best place to celebrate Christmas here in New Jersey.

The Best State For the Christmas Season

The more I thought about it, the more I realized we don't have to travel to towns named North Pole or Santa Claus in another state when we have the best of the Christmas season here in the Garden State.

There are a dozen reasons why you could make the case that New Jersey is America's Christmas state, but I decided to list the top 5 reasons that you are welcome to use as a bucket list this Christmas season.

Photo by Peter Chapin on Unsplash Photo by Peter Chapin on Unsplash loading...

Here's the list I compiled, with the help of many New Jersey residents. Let's see if you agree.

5 Reasons New Jersey Is America's Best Christmas State

#5 Decorated Homes - We believe that no state has residents who do a better job of turning their homes into a Christmas wonderland. It makes a car trip with the family a Christmas joy.

#4 Downtown Freehold - There is something about a stroll through downtown Freehold during the holiday season that is magical.

Photo by Magda Vrabetz on Unsplash Photo by Magda Vrabetz on Unsplash loading...

#3 Magic Of Lights - If you've never taken the family to the Magic of Lights display at PNC Bank Arts Center, you should take advantage of it as soon as you can.

#2 Smithville - Feel the warmth of the holiday season coursing through your veins as you stroll through this adorable town.

#1 Cape May - This town has captured the magic of the Christmas season like no other in the country. In my opinion, it is the #1 place to be during the holiday season, and it is a beloved place by generations of New Jersey families.

