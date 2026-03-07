The average IQ in each state for 2026 has been revealed. How did New Jersey do in the rankings?

Is New Jersey's Average IQ Among The Highest In America?

Let's start by saying you don't survive the day-to-day struggles in New Jersey without being smart

You have to know how to handle the daily battles that life in New Jersey brings, and let's remember, having a high IQ and being smart are often completely different things.

That said, the website World Population Review has ranked every state in America based on the average IQ of its residents.

New Jersey's Average IQ Rank

If you think New Jersey residents are near the top of this list, you are going to be disappointed.

There is good news, though. If you thought the Garden State would be at the bottom of the list, you're also going to be disappointed.

The study reports that New Jersey has an average IQ of 102.8, ranking twelfth among the states.

Which States Have The Highest Average IQ?

I think that is a respectable score and a rank that New Jersey residents can be proud of. It could have been worse.

That leads us to the next question. Which states in America had the highest average IQ in the 2026 study?

The state with the average IQ is Massachusetts at 104.3, while New Hampshire is just behind at 104.2.

The states in the bottom three, according to this study, are Mississippi, Louisiana, and California.

