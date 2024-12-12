Retail theft, also known as shoplifting, is at an alarming high in New Jersey.

You may notice fewer and fewer self-checkout lanes as retailers crack down hard.

Shoplifting has far-reaching consequences that go way beyond the store itself.

Retail theft affects small businesses and the biggest corporations, severely hurting the economy and trickling down to society. Shoplifting can lead to job losses. It's a full circle.

It is estimated that retail theft costs more than $100 billion annually, and that's just a loss to the retailers.

People may shoplift for many reasons.

Some do it because money is tight, while others just want a thrill and decide to steal.

What happens when someone shoplifts?

On the economic front, shoplifting has severe effects on stores and society as a whole.

When someone shoplifts, stores are forced to increase prices, which translates to overcharging customers.

For small retailers, theft of inventory often forces shops into bankruptcy.

Anyone apprehended while attempting shoplifting will be in some trouble.

In most cases, they will be charged with criminal activity and face the law.

The situation could even escalate to being fined or forced to serve jail time.

Some stores have been shown to install cameras and train their employees to recognize thieves and stop them before they get outside the retailer.

Other stores may also put alarms on their goods to secure theft and loss.

Target is not immune to the growing shoplifting problem.

