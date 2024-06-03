New Jerseyans love a good bagel!

Luckily, living in New Jersey there are so many great bagel shops throughout the state.

It's one of those foods that when people move out of the state they always say they have a hard time finding.

There's nothing like a good New Jersey bagel topped with cream cheese, butter, or sometimes just plain.

My favorite is an everything bagel with cream cheese. Delicious!

I have a friend whose family moved to Florida and when she visits they always ask her to bring bagels from their favorite bagel shop back in Jersey.

We'll get to the 30 BEST bagel shops in Monmouth and Ocean Counties in just a minute, but first I love to hear when a business is expanding in New Jersey and want to share the news.

Mary and Patrick Moore opened Moore Bagels, family-owned and operated, in Marlton in 2017.



Moore Bagels Opens in Moorestown, New Jersey

They opened a second location on Main Street in Moorestown.

The Burlington County Times states:

“We have 21 flavors of bagels and 12 flavors of cream cheese that we make in-house from scratch fresh every day,” said Mary, who also offers cookies, crumb cake, muffins, tater tots, and chips at their stores.

If you're looking to try out a new bagel shop take the trip, you won't be disappointed. You can also stroll Main Street Moorestown and check out all the shops.

Moored Bages in Moorestown is open Monday through Sunday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

