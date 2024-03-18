The Average Height For Men And Women In New Jersey
If you've ever wondered how tall you are compared to others, a recent study found the average height in the United States for men and women.
It also breaks down the average height per state.
So where can you find the tallest people in the United States?
Is it here in New Jersey?
Information for the study was provided by the Center for Disease Control's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, which is a yearly report studying health and wellness.
Here's what World Population Review found:
The Average Height In The United States For Men
5 Feet 9 Inches
The Average Height In The United State For Women
5 Feet 4 Inches
The Tallest States For Men In The United States
- Alabama
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Montana
- Nebraska
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Utah
- West Virginia
The Tallest States For Women In The United States
- District of Columbia
- Iowa
- Minnesota
- Montana
- Nebraska
- North Dakota
- Oregon
- South Dakota
- Utah
- Wyoming
Hawaii has the shortest average for both men and women.
Genetics play a key role in determining height disparities. So what about New Jersey?
What's the average height for men and women here?
The Average Height In New Jersey For Men
5 Feet 10 Inches
The Average Height in New Jersey For Women
5 Feet 4 Inches
