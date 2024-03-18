If you've ever wondered how tall you are compared to others, a recent study found the average height in the United States for men and women.

It also breaks down the average height per state.

So where can you find the tallest people in the United States?

Is it here in New Jersey?

Information for the study was provided by the Center for Disease Control's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, which is a yearly report studying health and wellness.

Here's what World Population Review found:

Photo by Ekaterina Grosheva on Unsplash

The Average Height In The United States For Men

5 Feet 9 Inches

The Average Height In The United State For Women

5 Feet 4 Inches

Canva

The Tallest States For Men In The United States

Alabama Iowa Kentucky Montana Nebraska North Dakota South Dakota Tennessee Utah West Virginia

The Tallest States For Women In The United States

District of Columbia Iowa Minnesota Montana Nebraska North Dakota Oregon South Dakota Utah Wyoming

Hawaii has the shortest average for both men and women.

Genetics play a key role in determining height disparities. So what about New Jersey?

What's the average height for men and women here?

Canva

The Average Height In New Jersey For Men

5 Feet 10 Inches

The Average Height in New Jersey For Women

5 Feet 4 Inches

I'm 5 feet 8 inches so I'm considered pretty tall, according to this study.

Growing up I was always one of the taller kids in the class. Always in the back row for pictures.

Was that you too? How tall are you?

Let me know in the comments below.

