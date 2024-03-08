It's been several years now since Don Pablo's closed its doors in Moorestown.

It's a great location for a restaurant, located right behind the Moorestown Mall.

However, the building has been sitting empty since 2018.

There's a lot of buzz right now around the Moorestown Mall with a possible entertainment center coming soon.

There's also talk of a new restaurant finally taking over that empty space.

It appears there's a lot of exciting changes coming to East Gate Square.

The restaurants is a national chain, but Moorestown would be the very FIRST New Jersey location.

They have restaurants throughout the country, with a total of 40 restaurants in 8 states.

I'm always looking to try new restaurants in the area and this one sounds really good.

I'm super excited about this.

Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar

Patch recently had an article stating Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar is expected to open in Moorestown sometime next year.

I've never heard of this restaurant, but checked out their website and it looks pretty cool.

What is Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar?

It's a casual dining chain based out of California and has TV style dinners.

Made in-house, frozen in retro-style trays, and ready to pop in the oven when you need them.

You can get BBQ Meatloaf, Fried Chicken, Chicken Pot Pie, Four Cheese Baked Pasta.

Sounds delicious!

The restaurant will have an outdoor space too, featuring a patio and fire pit, according to the article.

Here are some other great New Jersey restaurants for you to try.

