You head over to your favorite local restaurant in New Jersey only to discover when you get there it's closed. Not just for the evening, but closed for good. It's so disappointing.

People were left completely puzzled wondering what happened, why did it close and will it ever reopen? Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like it.

Get our free mobile app

That's exactly what happened to those who showed up at Joe's Crab Shack In Clifton.

The seafood restaurant chain, located at 405 Allwood Road in The Promenade Shops at Clifton, suddenly closed last month.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

NJ.com states:

“Due to a natural lease expiration, Joe’s Crab Shack Clifton restaurant closed on December 31, 2023,” Terry Turney, COO of Joe’s Crab Shack, told NJ Advance Media. “We value our employees and their dedication to the company and are working to relocate them to our nearby sister properties. We thank the community for the many years of support.”

According to the article, the restaurant has been dealing with money issues since the pandemic.

Joe's Crab Shack has 30 locations across the country, with only one left here in New Jersey and that's in Deptford.

If you're heading from Clifton to the Joe's Crab Shack in Deptford it's going to take you about 2 hours to get there. It's about a hundred miles away.

It's the worst when your favorite restaurant closes. Sadly, we keep hearing about places closing down in New Jersey. Luckily, there are so many great restaurants throughout the state you can go to for delicious seafood.