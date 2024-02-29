Here Are Some Surprising Jersey Mike’s Facts You Probably Don’t Know

There are some really interesting facts you probably don't know about Jersey Mike's. Here are just a few that might surprise you.

We all love a fresh delicious Jersey Mike's sub, but if you thought you knew everything about the chain that had its humble start right here in the Garden State, you're in for some surprises.

There are things about Jersey Mike's that you don't know or maybe never even heard about, We found them in Redbook, and we want to share some of them with you.

We all know the amazing story of the beginnings of Jersey Mike's at the first location in Point Pleasant Beach, but did you know these things about our favorite sub place?

For example, did you know that New Jersey does not have the most Jersey Mike's locations?

It's not even really that close. There are 138 Jersey Mike's locations in the Garden State, and that pales in comparison the states like Texas (215), Florida (216), and North Carolina (197)

No state has more Jersey Mike's than California, where there are a whopping 372 Jersey Mike's locations.

Here's another Jersey Mike's fact you might not know. A Jersey Mike's sub made an appearance in a video for one of the top pop artists in the world.

If you pay attention when you're watching Jennifer Lopez's video for "Dinero" you'll see that she is holding a Jersey Mike's sub.

All we can hope is that Ben Affleck remembers this and picks up some Jersey Mike's for her every once in a while.

Here's one more for you. Do you know that delicious cherry pepper relish that tastes so good on your sub? It's exclusive to Jersey Mike's and, yes, that is a hint of pimento you taste in it.

If you are hungry for Jersey Mikes, just find the Jersey Mike's location closest to you and enjoy. My favorite is the one on Bridge Ave. in Point Pleasant, NJ.

