A New Planet Fitness Location Is Coming To New Jersey

Photo by Mark Bertulfo on Unsplash

Where To Find The New Planet Fitness Location In New Jersey?

If you find yourself enjoying a few extra cookies this holiday season, don't worry.

A popular gym continues to grow, opening in Monmouth County, and is ready to help jump-start your fitness goals and get you back on track.

The parties, family get-togethers, and those holiday cookies your co-workers insist on bringing into the office every year, we all know how hard it can be during the holidays.

Well, it's not just our waistline getting ready to expand. Real Estate New Jersey reports that Planet Fitness is also expanding, opening up a new spot in Howell.

Photo by Danielle Cerullo on Unsplash
New Planet Fitness Location Set To Open In Howell

The new gym will be located along Route 9 in the Aldrich Plaza shopping center.

According to Real Estate New Jersey, Levin Senior Leasing Representative E.J. Moawad represented ownership in the deal.

“Health and wellness concepts continue to perform exceptionally well across our portfolio,” Moawad said. “Planet Fitness is a premier national brand that drives consistent daily traffic and aligns perfectly with Aldrich Plaza’s position as a high-visibility, daily-needs destination along Route 9. This expansion underscores both strong local demand and Howell’s growing appeal as a fitness and lifestyle hub.”

 


No word yet on when Planet Fitness will open, but hopefully sometime in the new year.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:

