Where To Find The New Planet Fitness Location In New Jersey?

If you find yourself enjoying a few extra cookies this holiday season, don't worry.

A popular gym continues to grow, opening in Monmouth County, and is ready to help jump-start your fitness goals and get you back on track.

Get our free mobile app

The parties, family get-togethers, and those holiday cookies your co-workers insist on bringing into the office every year, we all know how hard it can be during the holidays.

Well, it's not just our waistline getting ready to expand. Real Estate New Jersey reports that Planet Fitness is also expanding, opening up a new spot in Howell.

Read More: New Jersey’s Obesity Rate: Where The Garden State Stands In National Health Report

New Planet Fitness Location Set To Open In Howell

The new gym will be located along Route 9 in the Aldrich Plaza shopping center.

According to Real Estate New Jersey, Levin Senior Leasing Representative E.J. Moawad represented ownership in the deal.

“Health and wellness concepts continue to perform exceptionally well across our portfolio,” Moawad said. “Planet Fitness is a premier national brand that drives consistent daily traffic and aligns perfectly with Aldrich Plaza’s position as a high-visibility, daily-needs destination along Route 9. This expansion underscores both strong local demand and Howell’s growing appeal as a fitness and lifestyle hub.”



View this profile on Instagram Planet Fitness (@planetfitness) • Instagram photos and videos

No word yet on when Planet Fitness will open, but hopefully sometime in the new year.

The 11 Best Hiking Trails In South Jersey Time to get outside in the Garden State. If you're in favor of some fresh air that doesn't involve heading to the beach, hit up any one of the beautiful hiking trails across the Garden State for some gorgeous outdoor therapy. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

10 of the best walking & hiking spots in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark