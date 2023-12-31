Last winter in New Jersey was one of the mildest I can remember.

Here at the Shore we hardly saw a flake. Up North, there was some accumulation, but not much. What do we have to look forward to? The extended forecast already has folks buzzing.

Get our free mobile app

The Farmer's Almanac has been predicting weather patterns months and months out since 1818.

That's just part of the publication, though. It's been a favorite for gardening tips, cooking, and conservation.

One of the most anticipated long-range forecasts is the winter. Not only do folks want to get an idea of whether or not they'll see snow, they want to see just how cold it's going to be.

That is of course if you put any validity into Farmer's Almanac.

101520249 Roger Mcclean loading...

Many don't, and for good reason. It's nearly impossible to predict the forecast so far out. Not only that but there aren't meteorologists providing insight and data.

Let's take a look at the winter forecast for New Jersey last year. The Farmer's Almanac predicted that it would be rather cold and snowy. I remembered this forecast when I was sweating my butt off going to see the Christmas tree at Rockafeller Center last year. It was insane.

At this point, I look at this forecast for fun. Maybe there's a little truth to it, but not a lot.

43CS8627 Jochen Sand loading...

The fine folks at The Farmer's Almanac are saying the winter of 23-24 for New Jersey will be "frosty, flakey, and slushy." They go on to say:

For those of you living along the I-95 corridor from Washington to Boston, who saw a lack of wintry precipitation last winter, you should experience quite the opposite, with lots of rain/sleet and snowstorms to contend with.

Other highlights include:

The second week of January will be stormy, snowy, and wet for both the Pacific Coast and the Eastern States.

An East Coast storm affecting the Northeast and New England states will bring snowfall, cold rain, and then frigid temperatures, during the second week of February.

Another East Coast storm will bring a wintry mess to this area during the first week of March.

So kids, who's ready for some snow?

FarmersAlmanac.com FarmersAlmanac.com loading...