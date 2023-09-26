Have You Ever Stayed At The Most Amazing And Historic Hotel In New Jersey?

One thing we all know about living in New Jersey is we have history surrounding us everywhere we look. And we have one of the most historic hotels in the whole country here in the Garden State.

If you love the Jersey Shore, and you're a fan of history, then you must have stayed at the hotel that Reader's Digest says is the most historic in the whole state.

It makes perfect sense that the most historic hotel in New Jersey would be in one of the most historic towns in the state.

And not only is it a historic town, but it is a town that maintains that history. When you walk through his town, you feel like you are literally in the past. It's so amazing.

Of course, the town we're talking about is Cape May, and the legendary hotel that is in the spotlight is Congress Hall.

How historic is Congress Hall? It was established in 1816, so that's over 200 years of history. Imagine if the hotel could speak. Those would be some awesome stories.

Here's a fun little tidbit. Congress Hall in Cape May was originally known as "The Big House" before it changed in 1828. That sure gives new meaning to a trip to the big house, doesn't it?

This amazing hotel has been helping to make amazing family memories for generations, and if you haven't been there, the fall is an absolutely amazing time to give it a try.

Congress Hall is located at 200 Congress Place in lovely Cape May.

