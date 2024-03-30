Is it time to go to the hair salon?

Whether you're looking for a trendy new hairstyle or just getting a trim, the cost of a haircut depends on where you live.

Get our free mobile app

So how much more or less are we paying in New Jersey compared to other parts of the country?

Photo by Jonathan Cooper on Unsplash Photo by Jonathan Cooper on Unsplash loading...

You Probably Need a Haircut surveyed salons in cities across the country to find the average prices for men’s and women’s haircuts.

Chain salons are going to be less expensive compared to high-end salons.

What is the nationwide average price range for a haircut.

The study found the average price range for a haircut is $56.

Women’s cuts are around $69 and men’s are about $43 on average.

Read More: New Jersey's #1 Hairstyle

Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash loading...

The cost of a haircut also depends on where you go and where you live in New Jersey.

I absolutely LOVE the stylist I go to.

Where I get my haircut a "Senior Stylist" is a little more expensive compared to a "Junior Stylist."

It's based on the level of education and experience.

The survey focused on the most populated city in each state, including Newark, New Jersey.

What is average price for a haircut in Newark, New Jersey?

Newark salons charge men about $26 for haircuts, while women’s haircuts are closer to $50.

So the average price for a haircut in Newark is about $38.

Photo by dwi rina on Unsplash Photo by dwi rina on Unsplash loading...

There are definitely salons in New Jersey where you're paying a lot more.

In New York City you're paying the most for a haircut.

Men’s cuts are usually around $124 and women’s haircuts average around $171.

The overall average is $147.2

How much do you pay for a haircut in New Jersey?

The Best Hair Salons with the Best Prices in Mercer County Who wants to pay 100 dollars to get their hair done? You shouldn't have to break the bank for a simple cut and style. It's the summer time, we're finally allowed outside again, so who wouldn't want to look good in this New Jersey heat? Here are some of the top rated hair salons in Mercer County that offer services that are as cheap as they come in the area. Gallery Credit: Kayla Thomas