When It Comes To States With The Most Gyms New Jersey Ranks Near The Bottom

Despite all the healthy people around us, it turns out New Jersey ranks near the bottom of states when it comes to the number of gyms we have.

Photo by Danielle Cerullo on Unsplash Photo by Danielle Cerullo on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey consistently ranks among the most health-conscious states in the nation, so you would think we would have a lot of places to go to get and stay in shape.

And many New Jersey residents might tell you that we have almost as many gyms as pizzerias in the Garden State.

But according to a recent report, New Jersey ranks near the bottom of the list of states with the most gyms.

Photo by CATHY PHAM on Unsplash Photo by CATHY PHAM on Unsplash loading...

The statistics, according to Zippia, are pretty surprising. There are 4.53 gyms per 100,000 residents here in New Jersey.

That statistic earns us the honor of being the state with the 46th most gyms. There are only five states with fewer gyms than we have.

If you compare our number with the state that has the most gyms, Minnesota, their number more than doubles ours at 10.34 gyms per 100,000 residents.

Photo by Samuel Girven on Unsplash Photo by Samuel Girven on Unsplash loading...

Digging in a little deeper, the data shows that here in the Garden State, we have a gym for every 22 people in the state.

For the record, a U.S. News report says that New Jersey is the 3rd healthiest state in America, so it seems that even though we may not have the most gyms, we are making the most out of the ones we do have.

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

25 Hysterical Banned Custom New Jersey License Plates Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan