Food Network's Guy Fieri has become the authority on good eating.

Every restaurant that he walks into no doubt wants his approval.

When you get down to it, Guy is the Food Network's answer to Oprah.

Think about it. Guy visiting a restaurant is the same thing as Oprah putting you on her list of "favorite things."

One should never judge a book by its cover regarding New Jersey cuisine.

Some of the best food comes from places where you least expect it.

Why pay attention to the decor when that time can be better spent on the perfect dish?

A "dive" is not a bad thing in Jersey. We're all about them, and so is Guy Fieri.

He names some of his favorite spots in New Jersey here, but he recently said that one particular diner is one of his favorites.

When the foodie site Mashed asked what his favorite restaurant was in New Jersey, Guy chose Johnny Prince's Bayway Diner in Linden.

Not only did he choose that as his favorite spot in New Jersey, but he also said it rivaled any spot nationwide.

He never misses a chance to pop in and get nostalgic.

That also happens to be the first place he shot his now wildly successful Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

His favorite menu item is the "Monster Burger," which consists of two beef patties, pork roll, bacon, cheese, onion rings, lettuce, and tomato on a hard roll. Yes, please.

