Cherry, Mango, Cotton Candy, Strawberry, Watermelon, Lemon...the list goes on and on!

What's your favorite flavor?

Or do you prefer a Blendini, Concrete, Gelati, Gelati Blender or Ice Blender?

Of course, I'm talking about Rita's and they're ALL delicious.

For many families it's tradition to go and get their FREE Rita's on the first day of spring.

We're just days away!

It will be here next week.

Get Free Rita's on the First Day of Spring

You'll receive a FREE 6-ounce Italian Ice (although I say WATER ICE!!!) in whatever flavor you desire to celebrate the first day of spring.

This year the first day of spring is Tuesday, March 19th.

Here's some more exciting news.

There's a new flavor this year...Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Ice.

It will be available for a limited time.

Rita's usually gives away nearly a million cups of free water ice on the first day of spring!

Did you know that Rita's dates back all the way to 1984?

That year it was an extremely hot summer.

Bob Tumolo, a former Philadelphia firefighter, opened his business to make some extra cash.

He named it after his wife, Rita.

Although, Tumolo sold it back in the early 2000's, it's still so successful.

My go-to order is always a Gelati with Cherry Water Ice and Vanilla Custard.

I was just there last night!

Let me know in the comments below.

I'm always looking for new flavors to try.

