The Most Dangerous Driving Habits In New Jersey: Are You Guilty?
When driving around New Jersey you see a lot of crazy things out on the roads.
Speeding, texting, tailgating, the list goes on and on.
I'm sure you've see it all.
I recently witnessed someone putting their car in reverse on a major highway because they missed the exit.
Talk about dangerous!
A recent report by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found the one driving habit extremely hard to break.
Any idea on what that habit could be?
The report also provided information on the most dangerous driving behavior.
According to the report, only 40 percent of those surveyed are considered "Safe Drivers."
It's pretty scary that 60 percent of drivers pose a danger while behind the wheel.
The Most Dangerous Behavior While Driving
Speeding, distracted driving and aggressive driving are the most common dangerous behaviors.
It also found that speeding is the most difficult habit to break and many drivers believe that speeding is NOT necessarily dangerous.
They also admit to engaging in what's considered dangerous driving behavior at least once in the past month.
Dr. David Yang, AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety President and Executive Director said,
Despite acknowledging the dangers, some drivers continue to engage in potentially deadly behaviors, particularly speeding.
Here are the 6 types of drivers identified in the report.
- Safe Drivers - 41.2%
- Speeding Drivers - 22.7%
- Distracted and Aggressive Drivers -17.3%
- Distracted Drivers -15.0%
- Most Dangerous Drivers - 2.4%
- Impaired Drivers - 1.3%
What's the craziest thing you've ever seen while driving?
