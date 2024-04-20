This comes as NO surprise!

It never fails, every single time I go to this place for lunch the drive-through line wraps around the building and often extends out of the parking lot and down the street.

It's always packed!

Yet, somehow they keep the line moving so you never feel like you're waiting for that long.

New Jersey LOVES this fast-food restaurant.

Not only is the food delicious, but the service is great too.

If you decide to eat inside the restaurant, employees walk around and ask if you would like a refill on your drink, always with a smile. Great consumer service.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index recently released the best fast-food restaurants in the country and New Jersey has MANY locations throughout the state.

Here's how customer satisfaction was determined, according to USA Today:

Accuracy of food order.

Quality of mobile app.

Reliability of mobile app (minimal downtime, crashes, lags).

Beverage quality (taste, temperature).

Courtesy and helpfulness of staff.

Food quality (taste, temperature, freshness of ingredients).

Website satisfaction.

Restaurant layout and cleanliness.

Speed of check-out or delivery.

Variety of beverages on menu.

Variety of food on menu.

Fast Food Restaurant With Best "Customer Satisfaction"

Chick-fil-A ranks #1

Chick-fil-A has 61 locations in New Jersey, according to their website.

Top 5 Fast Food Restaurants Based on "Customer Satisfaction"

#1 - Chick-fil-A with an 85 satisfaction score, up 2% from last year.

#2 - Jimmy John’s at 84, up 6% from 2022.

#3 - KFC with an 81 customer satisfaction score, an increase of 4%.

#4 - Papa John's with an 80 score, up 5% since last year.

#5 - Domino’s stayed consistent with a 78 in satisfaction.

Do you consider yourself a foodie?

