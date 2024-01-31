How the other half lives in NJ: Ranking the richest counties

💲 These are the richest counties in NJ, according to the U.S. Census Bureau

💲 Do you live in one of them?

What is your median household income? Do you think you live in one of New Jersey’s richest counties?

We’ve put together a list of all 21 counties in the state from poorest to richest depending on the median household income, as well as the percentage of households in each county that earn at least $200,000, according to data from the most recent U.S. Census American Community Survey.

Also included in each county are the college education and employment percentage rates.

New Jersey’s statewide median income is $96,346.

Based on the data, Cumberland County is the poorest in New Jersey with a median income household of $60,755. Only 7.1% of households earn at least $200,000. The employment rate is 54.2% and the percentage of households earning at least a bachelor’s degree is 19%.

Essex is the second poorest county based on the provided data, followed by Atlantic, Salem, and Passaic counties.

In comparison, Hunterdon County is the richest county in the Garden State with a median income household of $142,518. Also, 29% of households earn at least $200,000. The employment rate is well above half, sitting at 62.3% and the percentage of households earning a bachelor’s degree from college or higher is an impressive 58.7%.

The second richest county in New Jersey is Somerset, followed by Morris, Monmouth, and Bergen counties.

The median household income in Cumberland County is $35,391 less than the state median. On the flip side, the median income in Hunterdon County is $46,172 more than the state median.

According to the Census Bureau, the median household income in the nation was $74,755.

