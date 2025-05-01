I was just at Walmart last night.

It seems like I'm always running in there for something.

I have to say, I was a little disappointed to find out my local Walmart is not one of the New Jersey locations being transformed into a Walmart Supercenter.

Get our free mobile app

It's still very convenient, even though it doesn't have a full grocery store, but a larger food selection would make it a true one-stop destination.

The Walmart in Burlington Township was upgraded last year, and now three more locations in New Jersey are set to be remodeled, with one New Jersey location being transformed into a Supercenter.

It's all part of a nationwide upgrade, with hundreds of stores scheduled for improvements in 2025.

Read More: Voted Best Farmers Market In New Jersey And Ranked Among Best In America For 2025

Big Changes Coming To Some Walmart Stores In New Jersey

Walmart Google Maps loading...

According to the Courier Post, the remodeled stores will include larger departments, new products, expanded online pickup and delivery services, updated signage, new displays, and wider aisles.

Also, the store pharmacies will be a little more private, offering a dedicated screening room.

CANVA CANVA loading...

The Walmart Supercenter will feature a full-sized grocery store, including a wider selection of products to help better meet your needs.



View this profile on Instagram Walmart (@walmart) • Instagram photos and videos

Three New Jersey Walmart Locations Being Remodeled

The three locations being remodeled in New Jersey include the Walmart on Route 73 in Berlin, Route 77 in Bridgeton, and Landis Avenue in Vineland.

New Jersey Walmart Being Converted Into A Supercenter

The store being converted into a supercenter is the Walmart on Route 130 in East Windsor.

11 Most Common Shoplifted Items from NJ Walmarts The 'five finger discount' culture is strong at your local Walmart. Ever wonder what people are stealing most often? Check out this list. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

Do Not Buy These 13 Things at Dollar Stores Reader's Digest article says Dollar Stores are great for saving you money on some things, but there are other products that may not be the best to buy there. Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins