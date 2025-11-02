If you want to find some of New Jersey's best golf courses, my advice to you would be to go to Somerset County. They truly have some great ones.

I played Neshanic Valley Golf Course this weekend, and it remains one of my favorites.

They pair the two things I care about the most when it comes to public golf in the Garden State.

Those two things are an inspiring layout and good course conditions. Neshanic has both.

They have three 9-hole courses there. The lake nine, ridge nine, and meadow nine. All are worth their salt. I played Lake to Meadow this weekend. The holes all have character, and you can tell the layout was thought out about where to place bunkers, interesting sight-lines, etc.

The course conditions are second to none. You would think you're playing a private course if you didn't know.

This place needs to be your next public course you play. And by the way, you can play here for under $100.

Neshanic Valley Golf Course is one of New Jersey's best

