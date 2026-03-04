A Local Classic with Real Roots

If you’ve grown up around Central Jersey, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Carlo’s Gourmet Pizza, Restaurant, and Caterers in Englishtown. This family-run spot has been serving up authentic Italian favorites since 1983, blending classic recipes with the kind of comfort-food warmth that keeps folks coming back year after year. From the moment the doors opened, it wasn’t about being flashy. It was about real, generous portions and that familiar, welcoming pizzeria atmosphere everyone loves. You’ll find daily lunch specials, gluten-free and whole-wheat options, and even full-service catering for events in Monmouth, Middlesex, and beyond.

Signature Pizzas and Crowd Favorites

One reason Carlo’s is so popular is the wild variety of pizzas on the menu. The Carlo’s Special with sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, peppers, and onions is a neighborhood go-to for good reason. You also have to try the thin, crispy Brooklyn-style pies, like the Bianca Neve, with fresh garlic, olive oil, ricotta, and mozzarella. It's fantastic. If Sicilian pizza is your thing, you must pick up the Nonnina Vodka Sauce pie or a Parmigiano Reggiano.

More Than Just Pizza

Another reason Carlo’s rocks is that they aren't a one-trick pony. Their riffs on Italian favorites like Rigatoni Vodka or Baked Ziti bring pasta lovers back just as often as the pizza does. Appetizers like bruschetta and fried ravioli, plus massive calzones and subs, add layers to the menu that keep regulars ordering everything from family dinners to party trays for game day.

Check out these chicken parm bites, or sliders, served between garlic knots. Yum!

Carlo's Gourmet Pizzeria, Restaurant, and Caterers is participating in our Jersey Pizza Playoffs to crown the best slice in Jersey. The winning pizzeria will receive a $10,000 advertising package on 94.3 The Point, and of course, bragging rights.