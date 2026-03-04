If you live anywhere near Howell, you already know that Capricci isn’t just another pizza place. It’s one of those spots that becomes part of your weekly routine without you even realizing it. One slice turns into Friday night dinner. One catering order turns into “we’re using them for everything.”

Howell, NJ Pizza That Locals Swear By

This narrow location in Howell's Friendship Plaza can be deceiving from the outside. You think you're walking into a classic New Jersey neighborhood pizzeria with the scent of fresh dough and garlic hitting you in the face immediately. You know, the display case stacked with oversized slices. And don't get me wrong, you get all of that and more at Capricci, but you also get this.

A large, but cozy space to hold any kind of gathering. It's perfect when you need to host, but don't need a massive catering hall.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Anthony Anzivino, the owner of Capricci, about how he always stays true to his roots while never stopping to innovate and take his business forward. For example, Anthony is excited about Jersey Crust, by Capricci. He's taking the often impersonal nature of off-site catering out of the equation.

It's Caprici pizza and cuisine made on site. They can come to your house, business, or wherever. There are pizza ovens in the trailer; it's as fresh as it gets.

Homemade Italian Favorites in Howell, NJ

Before I left, I had to try the buffalo chicken Detroit-style slice that many rave about. Local celebs and food influencers travel hours to try this creation. I'm more of a thin-crust guy, but this slice was incredible. It was light, flavorful, and had just the right amount of buffalo sauce and cheese. The chicken is sauced and then added to the pizza, so it's not overpowering. Perfection.

I saw a happy staff, satisfied customers, and an owner who couldn't be more dedicated to his community. Capricci is the real deal.