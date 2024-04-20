Exciting news for New Jersey beer lovers!

Yes, the beer is amazing, but it's also about the overall experience. They've created a super cool atmosphere and a fun place to go and hang out with family and friends.

With 2 locations already in South Jersey, this very popular brewery is expanding with a 3rd location planned for Monmouth County, according to 42 Freeway.

Bonesaw Brewery opened its first facility about 6 years ago in Glassboro near Rowan University.

Their website states:

"We produce, distribute, and sell our beloved creations in a unique setting that has something for everyone, from our cozy taproom to our sprawling outdoor areas to our elegant event space the Lager Loft overlooking our production facility."

Years later, in 2023, they opened another location at the Deptford Mall, Bonesaw Deptford Pilot House.

"Experience our ongoing new releases alongside of our beloved classics. The Pilot House’s aviation theme was inspired by the old-world charm of classic airports."

Bonesaw Brewery Coming to Monmouth County

42 Freeway reports that the 3rd location will be at Freehold Raceway Mall, where the old Kirkland store was.

If you click on the Freehold Raceway Mall website they already have Bonesaw Brewery listed as “Coming Soon."

No word on when it will open, but hopefully we won't have to wait too long.

