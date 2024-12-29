There are a few businesses in New Jersey that we have plenty of.

We never have to go far to find a pizza joint, nail salon, or Wawa. Not that we're complaining.

Get our free mobile app

How often have you visited a different part of the country, discovered a fantastic restaurant chain, and thought, why aren't any of these back home?

There are plenty of examples.

Have you ever experienced an In-N-Out burger?

The hype is absolutely justified.

Fast Food Restaurant In-n-Out Closes Oakland Location Over Rampant Crime Getty Images loading...

The menu is straightforward. Burgers, shakes, fries.

You can get creative and get your burgers and fries "monster style."

It's essentially Thousand Island dressing on your burger or fries. Amazing.

In-N-Out has locations all over the Midwest and West that are consistently packed.

So, why aren't they out here in Jersey? Simple. This area just doesn't fit In-N-Out's business model. They are asked about an East Coast expansion non-stop.

Another restaurant chain that hasn't made it to New Jersey is Bojangles. That's about to change.

Bojangles is all about its Southern-inspired menu. It specializes in fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, and other comfort foods like dirty rice, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned fries, and coleslaw.

Their sweet tea is also pretty impressive.

The restaurant was founded in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has grown exponentially in the Southeastern United States.

You've probably had a chance to dig into Bojangles on a trip down to Florida.

According to the APP, you won't have to drive that long.

On Thursday night, the township Planning Board will hear a proposal by redeveloper Berkeley Shopping Center Urban Renewal LLC to build five fast food restaurants, a coffee shop, and a car wash on part of a 40.3-acre property that fronts Route 9 between Mizzen and Gladney avenues.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

One of those restaurants in Ocean County's Berkley Township would be New Jersey's first Bojangles.

The other chain is tentatively set for the Berkley location: a drive-thru-only coffee shop called 7-Brew. Also, look for a car wash.