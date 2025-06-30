The experts say there is a road in New Jersey that you will love driving on. This we have to hear.

The Nicest Road In New Jersey

Just about every time we get behind the wheel in New Jersey, we know that most times, what ensues will not be fun.

Driving in New Jersey is rarely a positive experience, unless you love potholes, construction, and traffic.

You are not going to have a good time behind the wheel in the Garden State unless you have an unhealthy love for having people give you the finger.

The Best New Jersey Road To Drive On

Most New Jersey drivers would readily admit to you that they only hop in their car when they have to. Most of our enjoyment comes from other sources in New Jersey.

Our beaches and boardwalks are amazing. Our parks are beautiful. When we are there, it is great. Getting there is usually the problem.

So, when travel experts say they have found the most enjoyable road to travel on in New Jersey, this is information we are eagerly anticipating.

Expert's Choice For New Jersey's Prettiest Stretch Of Road

Which New Jersey road is bringing joy to drivers in the Garden State? According to Take Back Roads, it's the stretch of Route 46 from the Delaware Water Gap to Fort Lee.

Even the most frustrated driver in New Jersey would have to admit that it is a pretty stretch of road.

The things to see along this gorgeous stretch of road are breathtaking, even for the most hardened Garden State driver.

If you haven't enjoyed a New Jersey drive in a while, this road might be just what the doctor ordered.

