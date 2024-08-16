BRICK — A 46-year-old township man has been accused of sending various nude selfies and videos to a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Christian Kohl, of Brick, was charged with possession of child pornography, attempted endangering the welfare of a child, and attempting to provide obscene material to a minor.

Kohl, who is married according to jail records, was arrested on Thursday after law enforcement found several files of child sexual abuse on his cell phone, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

NJ man accused of sending nudes to 'teen'(OCPO, Kik via Google Play, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Christian Kohl (Ocean County Jail) loading...

The investigation began after the State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received cyber-tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was accessing child sexual abuse material.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified an IP address associated with a Brick Township residence, after which an undercover detective made contact with Kohl.

Ocean County arrest (Canva) loading...

Between May and August, using the Kik messenger service, the detective had conversations with Kohl, who identified himself as a 38-year-old man.

He was told multiple times by the detective that “she” was only 14, as Kohl continued to send the nude photos, Billhimer said.

Kohl was being held at Ocean County Jail as of Friday, pending a detention hearing.

