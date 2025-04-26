When people think of New Jersey, they usually picture boardwalks, diners, and maybe a little traffic.

But tucked away between the highways and the Shore towns are some ridiculously beautiful lakes that look like they belong in a painting.

Get our free mobile app

Seriously, if you're looking for a bit of peace and a perfect spot to chill, these places deserve a spot on your bucket list.

First up, there's Hooks Creek Lake in Cheesequake State Park.

This place is wild because you get this crazy mix of salty air from the coast and fresh forest smells all at once.

The water is super calm, and you can rent a kayak or just lie on the grass, soaking up the sun. It’s one of those perfect places to take a deep breath.

Next, you have to check out Shepherd Lake in Ringwood.

READ MORE: Discover New Jersey's Prettiest Lake

The cool thing about Shepherd Lake is that the hills and trees surrounding it. In the fall, it's an explosion of color. Plus, there’s a little beach area where you can bring a towel, a book, and disappear for a few hours.

Another hidden gem is Rosedale Lake in Pennington.

If you’re into birdwatching, this place is heaven. You’ll see ducks, and sometimes even a bald eagle if you’re lucky. It’s peaceful without feeling like you're in the middle of nowhere. The sunsets turn the whole lake into a mirror.

Deal Lake, near Asbury Park, is oddly relaxing, even when the busy beach town is packed.

YOU'LL ALSO LIKE: Exposing New Jersey's Secret Beach

Some parts are tucked away behind little neighborhoods, and you’ll find quiet pockets where you can sit by the water. You really do forget that you're less than five minutes away from a bustling boardwalk.

Last but definitely not least, you have Lake Papaianni in Edison.

"Lake" is pushing it. It's more of a giant pond with fountains, walking paths, and a bunch of places to sit and people-watch. Families feed the ducks, couples walk their dogs, and every once in a while. There's a wholesome, feel-good vibe you didn’t even know you were missing.

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker