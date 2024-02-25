There are so many great towns in New Jersey, that it is no surprise that one might be named among the top 25 towns to live in here in the northeast. It might, however, be a little surprising to find out that 4 Garden State towns made the list.

Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash loading...

The northeast is, of course, one of the most desirable regions in the nation to live in. So when New Jersey appeared 4 times on the list of best northeast towns to live in, it caught all of our attention.

The list was put out by the respected website Livability and includes great towns like Buffalo, New York, Newport, Rhode Island, and Portland, Maine.

What are the best towns in New Jersey to live in?

That is already a very impressive list. So, which New Jersey towns are included on this exclusive list?

The New Jersey representatives on the list are Paterson, Trenton, Clifton, and Jersey City.

Wondering why these towns made the list? Clifton has 49 parks, Jersey City has an amazing food scene, Trenton is filled with amazing history, and Paterson has the breathtaking Paterson Great Falls National Park.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

That is definitely a North Jersey-heavy list, and we have to say there are plenty of Jersey Shore and South Jersey towns that would have fit nicely on the list as well.

Which Jersey Shore towns should be listed as best to live in?

We are definitely not complaining, however, 4 out of 25 is a pretty powerful representation of the Garden State, but maybe next time we could squeeze in a little Spring Lake, Avon-by-the-Sea, or Rumson.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Those are just some other great towns that could easily have found a home on the list. But we promise. we're not complaining. We're happy to be a big part of this list and appreciate the love it shows for some great New Jersey towns.

Some Really Great New Jersey Towns Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Have You Even Heard of the 30 Tiniest Towns in New Jersey? Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan