Experts have determined the best souvenir from New Jersey you can get someone, and it's going to surprise you.

The Best Souvenir From New Jersey

Many New Jersey residents have chosen a staycation this year, and that puts you in the unique position of simultaneously being a resident and a tourist.

Today, we're going to talk to your tourist side. A publication recently decided to choose the best souvenir from each state.

Photo by Ashim D’Silva on Unsplash Photo by Ashim D’Silva on Unsplash loading...

The one they named for the Garden State is not the one that may have been the first one that comes to your mind, yet it is very appropriate.

A Souvenir From New Jersey People Will Love

When I thought of a great souvenir from the Garden State, I was sure I knew what the top choice would be. It has to be saltwater taffy, right?

Read More: New Jersey Residents Pick The State's Best Diner

This delightful treat is a boardwalk favorite, and it was invented right here in New Jersey.

Photo by Ava Tyler on Unsplash Photo by Ava Tyler on Unsplash loading...

If you've spent time at the Jersey Shore, and you or people you love don't live here, you're surely going to buy a box of Jersey Shore Saltwater Taffy for them, aren't you?

What's A Great Gift From New Jersey?

While I think that makes sense, the article at Reader's Digest didn't agree with my theory.

Get our free mobile app

They had a different idea, which I think is awesome. It's been right under our noses the whole time.

Photo by Kimson Doan on Unsplash Photo by Kimson Doan on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey is so famous for diners, why not get the people you love a diner-style shaped coffee mug? Nothing says New Jersey more than diner coffee.

A diner-style mug is a clever New Jersey souvenir for someone you love, and unlike most souvenirs, they'll use it.

Photo by Bec R. on Unsplash Photo by Bec R. on Unsplash loading...

Here's to hoping you have a great summer at the Jersey Shore, and we hope your loved ones appreciate the souvenir.

The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo