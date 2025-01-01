Arriving at the airport and boarding is stressful for even the most experienced travelers.

Travelers have multiple options for checking in, which can save time and reduce stress.

I find that online check-in, which typically opens 24 to 48 hours before departure, allows me to save time and headaches.

With a few taps on my phone, the process is complete, and I'm one step closer to boarding.

Another significant advantage of online check-in is choosing your seat and taking care of additional procedures.

Of course, there are also tried-and-true ways to make the boarding process as smooth as possible.

For example, do yourself a favor and always arrive at the airport early.

You should arrive one to two hours before a domestic flight and two to three hours before an international flight.

This allows you ample time for check-in and security, and you never know if you'll be delayed.

Be sure to have the correct documents handy.

Stay informed. Monitor your flight status via the airline’s app or website to stay aware of any delays or gate changes.

Know your airport's baggage policy. Familiarize yourself with your airline’s baggage rules to avoid surprises at the counter.

It's incredible how often travelers have to discard items that are restricted from bags.

You'd think that most people would assume that packing fireworks is a no-go, but there's always that one person. You know who you are.

Several item categories will get you into some hot water if found in your bags.