Where Are The Sweetest Dessert Spots In New Jersey?

Some Jersey bakeries keep it classic. Your typical pastries, cookies, and cakes. Others get creative, adding in caramel, chocolate chunks, or those crunchy cookies that somehow stay crisp even when buried in ice cream.

And sure, there are plenty of other desserts stealing attention. Cannoli from the old Italian spots, crumb cake from diners that haven’t changed their recipes in decades, giant black and white cookies bigger than your hand, and cupcakes topped so high you have to tilt your head to get a bite. But another fun, sweet treat is having its own moment.

Why Is Banana Pudding Taking Over

The trend that keeps popping up lately is banana pudding. It used to be an old school treat your aunt made for holidays, but now it has taken on a whole new life. You see it piled high in mason jars, swirled with cookies, dressed up with fancy toppings, and sold out by the tray at spots from North Jersey to the Shore. Every place puts its own spin on it, which makes it kind of fun to hunt around and compare.

Introducing banana pudding in scoop form. That's right, the world's first banana pudding scoop shop is located in New Jersey. Jersey City's own Trisha and Lloyd share a love of food, especially sweets. They spent our date nights baking and wowing friends and family at potlucks. You guessed it, it was their banana pudding.

In April 2014, a friend recommended that the couple sell their banana pudding to help pay for a repair for Lloyd’s car, Ella, a yellow 2003 Subaru Impreza. Date nights became order fulfillment nights. Fast forward to today, and the two are happily married and owners of Baonanas Banana Pudding Cafe, on Monticello Avenue in Jersey City.

We're keeping the sweets coming.