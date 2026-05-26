You know that feeling when you go to a restaurant expecting one kind of spectacular food, and you end up discovering something totally different? That’s exactly what happened to me at All Seasons Diner in Eatontown. I wasn’t even planning on getting a burger.

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I went in thinking maybe I’d grab breakfast for dinner or one of those massive diner salads you convince yourself are healthy because they come with cucumber slices. But then I spotted the burger section of the menu and figured, “Alright, let’s see what they can do.” The patty melt immediately caught my eye. Nothing fancy. Grilled rye bread, Swiss, sauteed onions.

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The burger was served with onion rings, fries, coleslaw, and a deli pickle. It was thick, juicy, perfectly cooked, and stacked on grilled rye bread that somehow held everything together without falling apart halfway through. That alone deserves respect. All I did was add some ketchup, and we were good to go.

Best Burgers in Eatontown, NJ

What surprised me most was how balanced everything tasted. The meat had that perfect char flavor without being greasy. The cheese was melted perfectly. The fries were crispy and actually seasoned, which weirdly feels rare these days. Every bite tasted like someone in the kitchen actually cared about making a great burger rather than just pumping out fast food. Chef Nick made that very clear.

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Hidden Gem Diner in Monmouth County, NJ

People around Monmouth County talk a lot about pizza, bagels, and Italian food, and rightfully so. But diners are still part of the Jersey DNA, and sometimes they quietly serve incredible food that deserves way more attention than it gets.

That’s kind of what makes finding a burger like this fun. You’re not walking into some trendy burger bar with a neon sign and a two-hour wait. You’re sitting in a classic Jersey diner booth, probably drinking a giant Diet Coke, wondering why this burger is somehow better than places that literally specialize in burgers.

Tess at the front was so kind and informative, and I was even sent home with rice pudding, a diner staple, and one that All Seasons gets rave reviews for.

All Seasons Diner is competing in the Jersey Shore Burger Playoffs, powered by Cutler Produce. If you've tried their burgers, give them a vote. If you haven't treated yourself, get there soon because you don't know what you're missing.