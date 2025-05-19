If you think it is impossible to live in New Jersey affordably, you may have to rethink that.

Affordable Places To Live In New Jersey

According to a recent article, there aren't just one or two places in New Jersey where you can live affordably, but there are seven.

Welcome to New Jersey sign - Photo: Google Maps Welcome to New Jersey sign - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Most people immediately assume that New Jersey is a very expensive place to live, and in most instances, the assumption would be right.

The folks at Redfin, however, have discovered that there are great places in the Garden State that could fit your budget.

Great Places To Live In New Jersey If You're On A Budget

We spend so much time focused on the high prices in the state, and the towns scattered all over New Jersey, where the cost would be too much for most of us.

Nice neighborhood. Nice neighborhood. (Photo by Noah Ridge on Unsplash) loading...

So, we are looking forward to finding out which towns are the most affordable in New Jersey.

If you are looking for life at the Jersey Shore, one town on the list of 7 would be perfect for you.

Most Affordable Town At The Jersey Shore

In Toms River, the median home price is $472,500, and with its proximity to the beaches, the river, and the Barnegat Bay, you're living the Jersey Shore life.

Exit 80 in south Toms River on the Garden State Parkway. (Google Maps) Exit 80 in south Toms River on the Garden State Parkway. (Google Maps) loading...

The other affordable towns in New Jersey include Trenton, Vineland, Perth Amboy, Plainfield, New Brunswick, and the most affordable is Camden.

It can be done. You can live in New Jersey and keep it in your budget. At least in some towns.

