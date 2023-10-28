This New Jersey City Ranked The Worst In The Country For Renters

Renting a home or apartment in New Jersey can be tough especially if you're trying to do it on a budget.

It's especially true for on Jersey City which has been named the worst city in the country for people who rent or are trying to rent.

And trust me, trying to rent anywhere in the Garden State is a challenge, I remember a few years ago when my wife and I were making the move from State College to Toms River.

Everything we saw was either thousands of dollars over budget, too small for two people to live in, or so far away from where we worked it just wasn't feasible.

It was an incredibly frustrating experience.

However, our experience renting in Ocean County since moving in has been fantastic, and there are some real positives to being a renter.

We don't have to pay property tax, our landlord takes care of any issues we have with appliances, and it's still more affordable than a down payment and a mortgage on a house.

Not everyone feels the same way though, especially if they're a renter in what's being called the worst city in NJ to rent in.

What NJ City Is Being Called The Worst In The Country For Renters?

According to NJ.com, Forbes Advisor released its annual list of best and worst cities for rents, and one NJ city scored an absolute zero, putting it dead last in the entire country.

That's because of the city's low income, high rent prices, and small apartment size according to NJ.com.

For example, the average income in this city is about $32,000 and the average cost of a 700-square-foot apartment is $1,400 according to Rent Cafe.

NJ.com reports that Newark New Jersey is the worst city in the country for renters to call home.

If you're curious about where the best place in the country is for renters, you'd have to move to Chandler Arizona where the rent price to income ratio is a little more under control.