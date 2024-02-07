One of my favorite lines from the Simpsons is actually from the Simpsons movie.

Someone says to Homer "Tell me something I don't know" and Homer responds with "Americans will never embrace soccer like the rest of the world!"

For whatever reason that line makes me laugh out loud to this day, even if it's not true.

America has begun to embrace soccer quite a bit over the past couple of years. Just the other month I was eating breakfast at the Bandwagon Diner off 37 and they had soccer playing on all the TV's.

My wife believes it's because soccer is really the most accessible game on the planet.

All you need is a ball, that's really it.

She's not wrong.

Soccer fever is coming to Jersey in a few years too, now that East Rutherford will be home to the 2026 World Cup Finals!

FIFA Is Coming To Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford, NJ.

The World Cup is being co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and The USA and the finals will be held in Jersey's very own Metlife Stadium on July 19th, 2026.

The World Cup is being held between July 11th and 19th and will feature venues across the North American Continent.

Jersey beat out AT&T Stadium in Dallas according to CBS Sports and part of the reason is that when at max capacity Metlife Stadium holds around 87,000 people.

A sold-out Metlife stadium would be one of the top 10 largest World Cup audiences in the history of the organization.

If you plan to visit Jersey for the World Cup, and somehow purchase tickets, you'll want to leave for the venue a few days in advance, parking at Metlife can be a nightmare!