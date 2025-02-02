Change seems to be the only constant in life, and that's especially true at the Jersey Shore.

It seems like we're seeing things at the Shore constantly being revamped and updated to look more sleek and more modern.

For example, there's a plan on the table for Hooks Bar and Grille in Seaside Heights to be reworked into a massive condo complex complete with its own parking garage.

More on the big changes coming to Hooks right here.

Keep in mind the restaurant will still be there, it'll just look less like the current pirate-themed bar and more like an upscale restaurant judging by the architectural renderings.

Even some of our bakeries are being re-worked and updated like Colonial Bakery off 35 in Lavallette.

They plan on opening a new larger facility just in time for the summer of 2025, more on that can be found right here.

And that chances near the shore are still being announced.

Big Changes Are Coming To The Headliner And Sunsets In Neptune, NJ

More redevelopment is on the way at the Jersey Shore, this time it's focused on Neptune, specifically with the bar Headliners as well as Sunsets.

Sunset Restaurant Neptune NJ, headlniers redevelopment neptune nj Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

According to APP, the two buildings are being proposed for redevelopment into the Waterways At Neptune.

The Waterways At Neptune would feature a hotel, residential buildings, a shopping area, and dining options, my question is whether Sunsets and Headliners would be a part of the new building.

It's interesting to note that the Neptune Motor Lodge, which has been closed since 2021 and sitting vacant, would not be a part of this redevelopment plan.

No word on when construction is set to start or when there will be an opening, but it looks like the changes just keep coming to the Jersey Shore.